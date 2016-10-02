Gamification creates unique, memorable client experiences

Magazines

A betting shop in Nairobi. PHOTO/FILE

Sports betting globally is valued at a trillion US dollars a year according to Statista.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Industry insights also indicate that low income earners form the majority of the gambling public because they are looking for ways out of their struggle and hope to find their fortune through lotteries and games of chance.

Money may be the main motive, but these pastime activities link into human psyche and motivations around competition and achievement.

The same emotional drivers are at play when we consider that the highest TV ratings go to world championships including the Summer Olympics and the FIFA World Cup with a mind blowing 70 per cent of the globe tuning in at one point or another to watch the Rio Olympics.

Other highly rated shows, such as Idols and America’s Got Talent in the Reality TV genre, prove that we want to interact with content and participate in the outcome.

Gamification, derived from our love of the game, is the hottest trend in marketing today and it has risen from the spread of the web and increasing interconnectedness of people and things.

The concept provides brands with excellent opportunities to create unique and differentiated experiences for their customers and develop a deep rooted emotional connection with them.

Gamification can simply be described as the use of game design into non-gaming environments in order to capture the imagination, drive participation and eventually change behaviour.

By incorporating activities in business processes that provide challenge, competition, reward and positive reinforcement you get colleagues & customers to enthusiastically complete important tasks time and again driven by an inherent enjoyment of gameplay.

In its simpler form, gamification is embodied in consumer prize promotions that are common among packaged goods companies.

They use these promotions to boost sales and drive brand preference over a specified duration and there are several examples of these such as Jaza Ushinde with Visa and Total, Safaricom’s Bonyeza Ushinde and Coca-Cola’s Chota Chapaa activations.

Apart from coining cool phrases that define street credibility by using a mixture of sheng and slang, these promotions apply promise of reward, usually millions of shillings, to induce purchase and spike revenues.

Gamification is taking off in this market and high levels of participation have been recorded in the various consumer promotions run since the petrol stations started giving us decorated drinking glasses and bars of bathing soap as incentives to fill our tanks.

Kenya Breweries has had its fair share of trouble around prize promotions and there was a time when it was commonly known that the winners of beer promotions were mostly bartenders and waitresses because they would collect thousands of bottle-tops, which were the means of participation.