Githu, Kinangop Wind Park out-of-court talks collapse

Politics and policy

Negotiations between Attorney-General Githu Muigai and Kinangop Wind Park over the fate of a Sh15.5 billion power plant in Kajiado have broken down.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This now sets the stage for a heated court battle in which several assets intended for the project are at stake.

Prof Muigai has been holding meetings with Kinangop Wind Park, seeking a deal to stop the firm from selling turbines and other equipment to be used in the power project.

The AG has sued Kinangop Wind Park for planning an auction of the equipment that was to be used in the Kajiado Power Plant, but has been negotiating with the firm and its financier—Standard Bank—outside court.

Standard Bank and the A-G Tuesday confirmed to the court that the talks had broken down, and that the suit will now be settled by Justice Grace Nzioka after all parties have presented their arguments.

Kinangop Wind Park pulled the plug on the Kajiado project after a court ruling barred it from interfering with land that had been earlier allocated to it for the project, following a dispute with locals.

The firm has since been placed under receivership by Standard Bank over a Sh5.5 billion loan it used to buy turbines and other equipment for the Kajiado power project.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was appointed Kinangop Wind Park’s receiver manager and was tasked with auctioning the equipment to recover Standard Bank’s loan. Prof Muigai has enjoined PwC in the suit.

Standard Bank lawyer Paul Ogunde told Justice Nzioka Tuesday that “the terms of the agreement changed, ” which led the parties back to court.

The out-of-court talks had seen the A-G propose that Standard Bank and PwC sell the wind turbines and other equipment to a firm that could be contracted to complete the Kajiado plant.

Proceeds of the sale were, however, to be held in an escrow account until the case at the International Chamber of Commerce is determined.

Spanish firm Iberdrola Ingenieria Construccion has joined the suit, claiming the outcome of the case could affect its expected payment of Sh536 million from Kinangop Wind Park.