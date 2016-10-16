Politics and policy
Global consultancy targets mining business with local unit
Posted Sunday, October 16 2016 at 19:10
A global energy and mining consultancy has set up a Kenyan affiliate to train local players as it looks for a piece of the twin sectors.
Accelerate to Excellence (A2E) that is affiliated to the Australia Africa Energy and Minerals Institute (AAEMI) will train in extractive process, including accounting, exploration and production for industry players.
The setting up of the subsidiary comes at a time Kenya has advertised for interested logistics firms to offer transport services for crude oil from Turkana to Mombasa with exports set to begin in June 2017.
“Once people realise the scope and significance of these courses and what they could mean not just for the trainees but the entire oil, gas and mining industry, I believe it could become a national model,” Adam Bick, an executive trainer on finance and accounting at AAEMI said.
Kenya exports titanium, soda ash, fluorspar and gold as the main mineral exports but is looking to start producing others like coal and rare earth in what will lift the profile of the sector.