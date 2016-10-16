Global consultancy targets mining business with local unit

Politics and policy

A global energy and mining consultancy has set up a Kenyan affiliate to train local players as it looks for a piece of the twin sectors.

Accelerate to Excellence (A2E) that is affiliated to the Australia Africa Energy and Minerals Institute (AAEMI) will train in extractive process, including accounting, exploration and production for industry players.

The setting up of the subsidiary comes at a time Kenya has advertised for interested logistics firms to offer transport services for crude oil from Turkana to Mombasa with exports set to begin in June 2017.

“Once people realise the scope and significance of these courses and what they could mean not just for the trainees but the entire oil, gas and mining industry, I believe it could become a national model,” Adam Bick, an executive trainer on finance and accounting at AAEMI said.