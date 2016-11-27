Goldman Sachs in talks on risk management hub

Money Markets

Kenyan risk practitioners plan to form an institution that will make the country an East African Community hub.

The proposed regional body is set to offer world-class risk services to protect people and assets from both internal and external risks.

Strathmore University, through its Risks Management Centre (RMC), has initiated talks with Goldman Sachs and IRM United Kingdom (UK) to set up a professional body that will build capacity in the sector.

The Goldman Sachs Group is an American multinational engaged in global investment banking, investment management, securities and other financial services primarily for institutional clients.

Speaking during the IRM regional annual conference in Nairobi last week, Strathmore director of RMC John Olukuru said the university would offer training and come up with a platform to fine-tune certification to meet market needs.

“Building skills and capacity in risk management is a vital investment in the future and Kenya is leading the region with a number of educational initiatives,” said Dr Olukuru.

There are only four certified risk managers with the Global Fellows credential in the country.

“Our hope is that we can develop certificate courses and go ahead to develop an accredited professional masters programme which will address needs of the market,” he said.

Dr Olukuru said that the first lot could be certified by next June. IRM regional group chairperson Dorothy Maseke said their action plan is to ensure sharing of risk management skills across different sectors by creating a platform for information exchange and capacity building.