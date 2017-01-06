Golf resolutions for 2017 that will serve you well

Home

Welcome to 2017, a brand new year, full of promise, cheer and plenty of golf. Have you made any 2017 golf resolutions? If you have, well done, if not, let me offer some suggestions.

Handicap

Let us start with your handicap; if you are new to the game, your resolution should be to get a handicap in the first quarter of 2017, aim to break 100.

I suggest you visit a golf professional and take in some lessons. If your handicap is approximately the room temperature in Magadi, 20 and above, may I humbly suggest that you aim to lower that to 18 — in other words, aim to break 90.

If you have been a 12 to 18 handicap golfer for the last 20 to 30 years, here is a challenge, identify your weak area and aim to shave off five strokes, get your handicap to 10, or better still, join the respectable Single Handicap club, aim to break 80.

By the way, research by Forbes.com shows that companies run by good golfers have better performing stocks!

So lower your golf handicap, your wallet will improve as well. US President Barack Obama is a handicap 13 golfer, down from 17 when he assumed office eight years ago. Obama has played 300 rounds during his presidency.

Meet new golfers, welcome new ones

Traditionally, golfers tend to play with the same old friends, year in year out; strangers and new golfers are avoided. This year, I challenge all seasoned golfers to make a deliberate effort to join a completely new four ball, and to invite a new golfer and make them welcome to their club. And whilst this doesn’t have to be every weekend, once a month would be a good start. For the new golfer and the stranger, once invited, don’t be a nuisance, play fast, don’t offer advice, be on time and perhaps you will be invited again.

Plan another golf course

Golfers are creatures of habit, they will seldom venture away from their home clubs. This year, I urge all golfers to play five rounds away from home, and more specifically at a course they have never played.

If you haven’t travelled and played the two 9-hole course at Eldoret, the Nandi Bears and the 18-hole course at Kitale, do so this year.

If you have not played the 18-hole layout in Nakuru or the 9-hole course at Njoro, visit them and play there. Play in Malindi and Nyeri, Machakos and Nanyuki, travel to Kisumu and Kericho, play the Thika Greens course, experience Leisure Lodge and Great Rift, thank me later.

And please don’t ask for courtesy, pay the green fee, at most of these upcountry clubs the green fee is reasonable.

Visit the golf range, see a pro