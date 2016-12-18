Goodlife Pharmacy takeover plan of Dan Pharmacie gets CAK nod

Money Markets

From left, GoodLife Pharmacy MD Vijay Maini Surghipharm, CEO Tony McNally and Vivo Energy executive vice president supply and marketing David Mureithi at the official opening of the pharmacy's Karen branch earlier this year. PHOTO | FILE

The competition watchdog will not oppose Goodlife Pharmacy proposed acquisition of Dan Pharmacie as there are no competition concerns.

In a gazette notice published Friday dated December 7, Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) director-general Wangombe Kariuki cleared the takeover by the former Mimosa Pharmacy, now backed by a Private Equity (PE) fund.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section a6 (6) (a) (ii) of the Competition Act, 2010, it is notified for general information of the public that the Competition Authority of Kenya has authorised the proposed acquisition of assets of Dan Pharmacie Limited by Mimosa Pharmacy Limited (now Goodlife Pharmacy,” said Mr Kariuki.

Dan Pharmacie describes itself as a community pharmacy founded in 2001. It has four branches in Nairobi.

In November PE firm Leapfrog Investments acquired a controlling stake in drugstore Goodlife Pharmacy.

Leapfrog said then that it paid Sh2.2 billion to buy out the entire stake held by PE firm Catalyst Fund.

The company said at the time that it plans to open more outlets in Kenya and Uganda where Goodlife has 19 stores.