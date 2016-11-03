Google takes on WhatsApp with own messaging platform

Magazines

A user tries a new Google Pixel phone at a pop-up shop in New York. Google has unveiled a smart messaging app. PHOTO | AFP

Tech giant, Google, has unveiled a smart messaging application to take on WhatsApp and Telegram.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The new app comes with a myriad of features that include the Google Assistant-preview edition, stickers and emojis that can be enlarged.

Allo borrows from Snapchat with its incognito mode that sends a chat with an end-to-end encryption. Incognito chat helps the user to keep conversation with friends more discreet as chats comes with an expiry period.

The app aims to distinguish itself from others by employing smart features. For instance, its smart reply uses the user’s personality to keep conversations going by suggesting text and emoji responses.

Smart messaging

“Allo app is the future of smart messaging, it brings so many features in one platform something that makes conversations fun,” said Dorothy Ooko, Google’s communications and public affairs manager for East and Francophone Africa.

The app also makes it possible for users to adjust the size of their text especially when they are emphasizing a point without using capital letters.

It also allows users to get creative with photographs where they can add text on them, draw a smiley face, turn friends into meme or just add colour.

The stickers’ option is meant to make conversations fun or expressive especially when words are not enough.

Google Assistant on the other hand will help out when the Allo user is trying to find about restaurants nearby, or when getting directions right in the conversation.

“Find videos to share, get directions, and seek answers together with your friends. Just add @google, and your Assistant is ready to help.”

The app also allows Allo users to chat with Google assistant where one can find out about personal itinerary. For instance, how far one is from the airport and regarding when the flight leaves.

The Allo app is a closed shop, meaning that it can only be used between users who have installed it.