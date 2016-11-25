Gospel singer Sinach, energetic Awilo in city

Magazines

Awilo Longomba and his band performing in Nigeria in 2015. PHOTO | MICHAEL TUBI

This promises to be an exciting weekend of live music with two major music festivals, a gospel event and the other a secular show, taking place in Nairobi, headlined by some of Africa’s top artistes showcasing diverse styles and personalities.

Veteran Congolese performer Awilo Longomba who is a household name for his brand of electrifying techno-soukous music will be the star act at the 15th edition of Koroga Festival at the Arboretum Gardens.

Awilo’s hits of the late 1990s like “Coupe Bibamba,” “Cache Cache “and “Gate Le Coin” still reverberate on dance floors around the world.

Fans of Christian praise and worship music will be thrilled that after a long wait, one of the genre’s most powerful voices, Sinach will be in concert in Nairobi.

The Nigerian whose real name is Osinachi Kalu will be performing for the first time in Kenya at the Praise Fest, a Christian music festival tomorrow, 26 November.

She has written and performed for more than 25 years and her songs like “This is my season,” ‘Awesome God” and her signature tune “I Know Who I am” have transcended the boundaries of contemporary gospel to become mainstream hits.

High-energy routines

Just last month, she performed before thousands of fans at the Namboole Stadium in Kampala. The series of worship concerts “Sinach Live in Concert” have packed huge crowds in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, UK, and US.

Sinach’s 2016 single “Way Maker” with its uplifting message of thanksgiving delivered in her soaring voice has become a big favourite among her fans who are eagerly waiting her new album due this month. The songs on the album were recorded live at the Mosaic Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Performing alongside Sinach during the Praise Fest, at Christ Is The Answer Ministries in Karen will be the Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Freke Umoh.

The concert will also feature some of Kenya’s biggest gospel stars including Pitson, Emmy Kosgei, Evelyn Wanjiru and the Groove Band.

A very different show will be unfolding at Sunday’s Koroga Festival featuring Awilo and his band of Congolese musicians from Paris.

Awilo who has a reputation for high-energy stage routines is currently causing a sensation with his single “Bundele” accompanied by a dance style of the same name. The song references James Brown’s soul classic “Get up (Sex Machine)” and contains shout outs to African football stars like Michael Essien and Samuel Eto’o.

It is among the songs featured on his latest album “Awilo Longomba Collection” a mix of new recordings and some classic hits like “Karolina” and a remix of the popular “Coupe Bibamba” with British —Ghanaian singer Lola Rae. The music is driven by the typical Awilo energy combining Congolese soukous rhythms with electronic dance music beats.

Some of the outstanding songs on the album are “Maama” an electronic groove dance rhythm and “Enemy Solo” a collaboration with the popular Nigerian group P Square.