Govt moves to develop and regulate Islamic finance sector

Money Markets

Customers at the Gulf African Bank in Nairobi. Currently, the country does not have a standardized legal framework to guarantee standards and compliance with Sharia finance provisions. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya is in the process of establishing a regulatory framework to ensure uniformity and compliance of Islamic financial products with global standards.

Speaking at the 6th Global Islamic Microfinance Forum Tuesday, Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seeking to join the Islamic Development Bank - an international Islamic financial institution - while the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has applied to become a member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

“The National Treasury is in the process of developing and operationalising the institutional and regulatory environment that will help in facilitating the growth of Sharia compliant finance in Kenya,” said Mr Thugge.

Currently, the country does not have a standardised legal framework to guarantee standards and compliance with Islamic finance provisions.

Last month, an Islamic Finance Project Management Office (PMO) was launched with the mandate of coming up with proposals on policy, tax, legal and regulatory framework as well as how reforms can be designed and implemented to ensure rapid growth of the sector in the country.

Mr Thugge said that with assistance from development partners, the government will develop a critical mass of expertise to work in the Islamic finance industry.