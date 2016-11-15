State seeks review of energy deals as high power costs bite

Politics and policy

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter (right) and Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo at a past briefing. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Ministry of Energy has established a taskforce to review existing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) between Kenya Power and energy producers.

This follows a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the State House Energy Summit held in June this year.

The Head of State said all contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPS) should be reviewed to ascertain their cost effectiveness amid soaring cost of power.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter says findings of the review are aimed at giving Kenyans “the best tariff.”

Members of the taskforce are drawn from various sector players including the National Treasury, State Law Office, Kepsa, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), university dons and energy regulation and commercial law experts.

It is expected to hand over its findings to the ministry by the end of this year.