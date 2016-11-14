Government to revoke all title deeds of irregularly acquired land

Politics and policy

National Land Commission chairman Prof Muhammad A. Swazuri (right) during the State House land summit on November 14, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning will continue working with the National Land Commission to repossess all illegally acquired land.

Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said more than 4,000 title deeds have been revoked by the government in the last three years.

“We worked very closely with the Land commission. Over 4,000 title deeds have been revoked. This includes land owned by politicians and churches,” said the Lands Cabinet Secretary.

The CS was responding to issues raised over grabbing of public land, historical land injustices and contentious land ownership.

He said the reason why most public land was being grabbed easily is due to lack of general public knowledge on the processes and basic information required on issues of land ownership.

He also called on all relevant government agencies to involve the public in the implementation of various projects from the planning stages to avoid unnecessary delays, with wananchi objecting to development projects through court injunctions.

The chairman of the National Land Commission Muhammad Swazuri said under the Constitution the law requires both the national government, land commission and the county governments to consult before allocating any piece of land.

“The community land act says all grabbed public land titles must be revoked,” he said.

Karura Forest

He said all land belonging to Karura Forest has been restored after all illegal acquisition were revoked by the Land Commission.

He also added that Eastleigh market has also been restored to the public and urged the Nairobi County to demolish buildings and stop any ongoing construction.

Swazuri also said the commission is developing an integrated national land database to increase transparency in issuance of title deeds.

Irungu Houghton of Shule Yangu Alliance said there is a broader campaign involving civil society organisations and the government in repossessing public land.

He said despite efforts being done, there are hurdles in achieving the goal, citing an example of a piece of land in Eldoret in which a prison, hospital, Administration Police camp, court and a fire station are built and yet the land was allocated to former minister Nicholas Biwott.

He also pointed out that the Uasin Gishu County government headquarters and deputy governors’ home title deeds are still in private hands.