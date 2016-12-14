Governors to sign recognition pact with striking nurses

Politics and policy

KNUN secretary-general Seth Panyako at Milimani Labour Court on Dec 13, 2016. The court declared the doctors’ strike illegal and directed them to resume work. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

Governors are set to sign a legal framework for engaging with nurses in their latest bid to end a national strike that has paralysed operations at public health centres.

Through the Council of Governors (CoG), the county chiefs invited the nurses for the signing of a recognition agreement in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The lack of a recognition agreement is one of the reasons that nurses have cited as ground for their strike.

The CoG in a statement said that all the 47 counties will be ready to sign the recognition agreements today even as the Industrial Court yesterday ordered doctors to resume work immediately.

“We want to invite the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) and all other stakeholders to the signing ceremony of the Recognition Agreements on December 14, 2016,” said the CoG Human Resource, Labour and Social Welfare Committee chairman, James Ongwae.

“The CoG takes this opportunity to thank all the nurses, the KNUN officials and the national government through the Ministry of Health for the honest engagement and indeed putting Kenyans before all else.”

Mr Ongwae is also the Kisii County governor. He said that all nurses need to note “this important action and ensure that they are all back to work”.

The KNUN had on Monday said that they would only suspend the strike if the agreements were dully signed and the CoG withdrew all court orders against its officials.

The top organ of KNUN, the national governing council of nurses, had on Monday rejected the return-to-work formula, which was entered by government and some union leaders on Sunday, maintaining that the health workers’ strike is still on.

KNUN general-secretary Seth Panyako said he was the only one mandated by the union’s top organ to call off the strike. “I will attend the meeting. That is what we want,” said Mr Panyako when asked if he would honour the CoG’s call.

The development comes even as doctors defied a fresh court order issued by the Employment and Labour Court Tuesday, demanding that all health workers on strike resume work with immediate effect.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, secretary-general, Ouma Oluga said on Tuesday that the strike was “very well considered” and until their collective bargaining agreement is signed and implemented the strike was still on.

“So far, doctors are on strike and we as a union are telling our members that the strike continues,” said Dr Oluga after the court ruling.