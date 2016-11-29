Govt signs Sh23bn Chinese loan to build Kibwezi-Kitui road

Politics and policy

Mr Henry Rotich, the Treasury secretary. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The National Treasury has signed a Sh23 billion loan with China Exim Bank for construction of the Kibwezi-Mutomo-Kitui road.

The 192km road is the first phase of the upgrade that will cover a 472km stretch with the financing for the second and third phases to be signed later.

The second phase will be from Kitui to Kanduya through Mwingi (167km) and phase three will be Kanduya to Usueni (113km).

The total cost for the three phases is Sh50 billion with Chinese firm Sinohydro undertaking the works.