Govt warns farmers selling fresh produce laced with toxic chemicals

A trader displays tomatoes at Wakulima market in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE NATION

The government has warned of punitive penalties against farmers found selling fresh produce laced with toxic chemicals in local markets.

Agribusiness and Market Development Director Johnson Irungu said surveillance teams were visiting fresh produce markets across the country to monitor chemical residual levels.

He said they had information that some farmers used banned chemicals for horticultural crops destined to local markets while applied the right chemical amounts for export-bound fresh produce.

Dr Irungu was speaking when he launched a 10 County Workshops and Expo campaign by the Agrochemical Association of Kenya (AAK).

“If you apply excess chemicals on your crops, know that you are exposing your relatives to vegetables and other foodstuffs heavily laden with carcinogenic material that cause cancer among other serious ailments,” he said.

Dr Irungu said stiff penalties were now being meted out on fake chemical sellers by courts and urged for enhanced surveillance to curb the vice.

Pests Control and Poisons Board chief executive Peter Opiyo added that 11 cases involving sale of fake chemicals had been concluded.

He said five suspects were convicted, with the latest case concluded in Marsabit where an accused person was fined Sh250,000.

Fake chemicals

“We are on it and are happy that agrovets’ engagement will provide us with real-time information on unscrupulous traders peddling fake chemicals to farmers”, he said.

AAKs chairperson Ms Susan Njoroge said the campaign arose from increasing concerns on food safety mainly blamed on pesticide residues.

She said AAK would train agro-vets on pesticides’ application, enabling them to inform farmers on the suitable chemicals and how the same should be applied within the farms.

The campaign will be held in Uasin-Gishu, Nakuru, Kiambu, Embu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kisii, Bungoma, Taita Taveta and Machakos counties.

AAK’s campaign partner Kenya Market Trust (KMT) called for increased government participation in sensitising farmers on proper use of chemicals, saying more funds should be allocated towards activities that help improve agricultural production.