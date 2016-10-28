Great memories may be all that remain as City Park falls into ruin

Home

What used to be a luxuriant formal garden within the City Park (left) and the park's entrance (right). PHOTOS | DOUGLAS KIEREINI

I first heard of Mtego wa panya (a rat trap) from my uncle in 1963 after he had come back to our village in Kibichoi, Kiambu District, from a school trip to Nairobi.

It was a frightening tale of a place surrounded by a high hedge where people got lost trying to find their way out. However, it appears that unlike us in the rural areas, those children who lived in the big city were quite familiar with this facility.

Bettina Ng’weno writes, “As a child growing up in the 1940s and 1950s my father, Hilary Ng’weno, would visit City Park regularly.

Part of a gang of children from Muthurwa, Pumwani, Shauri Moyo and Kaloleni he would walk across town on a Sunday to hear the Police or Army marching bands play in the Bandstand. The children would then head for the Maze. This was one of their favourite activities.

At the Maze would be Kenyans of all walks of life, Africans, Asians, Europeans, the young, the old, in families and couples and of course his gang of children.

The children, being regulars at City Park, had figured how to get to the middle of the Maze and how to get out again. They loved to see adults get lost in the Maze and be unable to find their way out. How clever they felt”.

City Park is a roughly triangular expanse of greenery sandwiched at the fork between Limuru Road and Forest Road.

A canalised permanent stream, Kibagare, traverses the Parks lower reaches while the affluent suburb of Muthaiga, across the Mathare River, separates the park from Karura Forest to the north.

The Nairobi Township Committee was formed in 1901 under John Ainsworth the Sub-Commissioner. One of its first tasks was to carve up the town into residential neighbourhoods along racial lines.

In a rare departure from tradition, an area of forest next to Parklands measuring about 90 hectares was declared off-limits even for white settlers ostensibly “for the recreation of the town’s future citizens” and was to be known as the Nairobi Forest Reserve.

The real reason for the creation of this and the Karura Forest Reserve was a tacit acceptance that indeed there were people living on the land before the coming of the White Man.

In this particular case the ancestors of the Kikuyu living here had willed that the forest be left intact.

Notwithstanding the above concession, white settlers would go to the forest to hunt for meat especially during World War 1 for fun and later to feed the troops.

By this time, with the rapid expansion of Nairobi the town had been elevated to the status of a municipality and the Nairobi Forest Reserve became the Municipal Forest.