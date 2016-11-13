Guinness announces pitches upgrade under ‘Made of Football’ campaign

Magazines

Beer maker Guinness has announced plans to renovate four community pitches in Kenya as part of its plan to boost comfort and unite football lovers.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The refurbishment will take place between this month and June 2017 as part of the ongoing ‘Made of Football’, campaign.

The upgrade will include levelling the football pitches, which will ensure players are protected from inherent injury risks.

“Through the ‘Made of Football’ campaign we are providing exciting experiences for football fans in the country, whether that be incredible prizes and competitions or unique viewing experiences,” said Samuel Wasswa, marketing manager Guinness, Pilsner and Portfolio beers at Kenya Breweries Limited.

In addition to the pitch makeovers, Guinness will set up mobile centres where people can watch live UK football matches on large screens in 57 locations in Kenya.

The centres, expected to reach 60,000 people, are designed to give fans a stadium ambiance complete with state-of-the-art screens.

The consumers will also have a chance to interact with Guinness brand ambassador Carol Radull who will join them in various centres to watch the games.

Football is the most popular sport with an estimated 3.5 billion fans globally with Africa ranking second in popularity of the sport.