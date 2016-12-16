Gumbo cites abusive SMS in probe of Murkomen law firm

Politics and policy

PAC chairman Nicholas Gumbo (centre) at the hearing on December 15, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Nicholas Gumbo, complained of a “barrage of abusive texts” as the inquiry into the loss of Sh1.6 billion at the National Youth Service (NYS) resumed on Thursday.

Mr Gumbo interjected three times during the hearing about the SMSs he said were sent to him by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The alleged SMSs cited when Hillary Sigei, the managing partner at Sing’oei, Murkomen and Sigei Advocates, appeared before PAC for the second time, highlighted the strong undercurrents that have underpinned the politically charged investigations.

“Let him know that semantics and verbal acrobatics will not derail us from what we are doing here,” Mr Gumbo said.

During the inquiry, Mr Sigei declined to table documents in support of money allegedly received from Out of the Box Solutions Limited, a company linked to the NYS scam, describing it as classified client information.

The PAC had asked the law firm to submit bank statements of its client account from January 2013 to date, land transaction agreement and invoice detailing conveyance fee for Out of the Box Solutions.

“We have given you a chance to redeem yourself and you have lost it. As far as this committee is concerned, the Sh15 million received from Out of the Box Solutions never went into purchase of property,” said Mr Gumbo.

The law firm has maintained that the Sh15 million received from Out of the Box Solutions on August 20, 2015, was for onward transmission to Kigen & Company Advocates for purchase of property in Eldoret.

When he appeared before the PAC a week ago, Mr Sigei submitted excerpts of client bank statements which showed a Sh500,000 payment to himself, a transaction that MPs maintained was suspicious.

“Do Kenyans a favour and explain why you took Sh500,000 of public funds to pay yourself?” asked Mbala Mbala MP Abdikadir Aden.

Mr Sigei declined to respond and instead said he was not obligated to answer the question.

Prior to Thursday’s session, the MPs were torn between proceeding with Mr Sigei’s submissions and sending him away after he admitted that he had not brought the documents requested.