HF signs deal for Sh1.2 billion city apartments

HFDI, the investment and development subsidiary of HF Group, Tuesday signed a deal with Richland Development Ltd to put up 248 family housing units in Nairobi’s Kahawa West area.

The joint venture will see Richland Development provide land for the Sh1.2 billion Richland Pointe project while HFDI will offer development funds.

The partnership with a landowner is unlike the traditional model where the firm puts up houses on its land before disposing of them through mortgage schemes.

The development on Kamiti Road, about 800m from Kahawa West junction, will feature 65 two-bedroom and 183 three-bedroom apartments retailing at Sh7.25 million and Sh8.25 million respectively.

“Prospective owners will pay a 10 per cent upfront deposit of the buying price while 70 per cent of the cost will be spread over the life of the project and the balance of 20 per cent payable prior to hand-over of the purchased unit,” said HDFI’s executive director, James Karanja.

HFC, HF Group’s banking arm, will extend mortgage and loans to buyers.

Mr Karanja said the project was informed by the positive reception of residential developments executed in Nairobi suburbs recently.