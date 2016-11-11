HRW presents the struggle for social justice through filmmakers’ lenses

Home

Black Panther women with flags. PHOTO | COURTESY

The fifth edition of the Human Rights Watch Film Festival opens early next week at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi and will run from Monday, November 14 to Saturday, November 19.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

As in years past, the festival is a must-see for anyone concerned with struggles for social justice around the world.

This year’s programme includes one evening devoted to the Kenyan web series, Tuko Macho which was created and produced by The Nest Collective.

The interactive series has already circulated widely via YouTube and by word of mouth. But as the story revolves around a vigilante group that grabs known criminals and puts them on trial on the Internet so that viewers can vote on the culprits’ fate, the discussion following the screening of three episodes from the web series should be thought-provoking.

Tuko Macho will be shown on Thursday night from 6.45pm at Alliance. Other venues for the HRW festival are PAWA254 and the Rift Valley Institute.

The opening night film is a 2015 documentary The Black Panther Party: Vanguard of the Revolution.

The film features personal narratives by the few remaining African-American members of the Panthers who survived the siege against the black group perceived to be a mortal threat to America’s status quo.

The BPP, as it was popularly known, was a revolutionary black nationalist and socialist organisation active in the United States from 1966 until 1982. HRW will also host a reception at Alliance starting at 6.15pm.

Tuesday’s film is the 2016 doc film About the Believers about one Muslim cleric intent on radicalising Pakistani youth through the training of children (both boys and girls) from an early age on how to accept the strictest interpretation of Sharia law.

It will be shown from 6.30pm again at Alliance Francaise with discussions following the film.

On Wednesday, another 2016 film, Mediterranea which had its international premier at the Cannes Film Festival, will tell the terrible tale of two Burkinabe brothers who struggle to reach Europe only to be confronted by small-minded racists in the small Italian village that they end up in.

The wider social issues of war, migration and the struggles of migrants to stay alive are implicitly revealed through the brothers’ tragic tale.

On Friday is another African story, The Supreme Price, the 2014 film about the daughter of the then President-elect of Nigeria, MKO Abiola, who in 1993 never got to power since his election was annulled. He was arrested and imprisoned for years.

Abiola still works to build a truly democratic society. The film will be shown Friday night at the Rift Valley Institute with discussions following the film.