Habits top determinants of an entrepreneur’s success or failure

A woman sought my opinion on plans to change her business line. She told me that she had been managing a business for seven years but it seemed like running on a treadmill; working very hard but not growing.

Running a business for seven years without any sign of growth takes determination and it is good to call it a day and do something else.

But wait a minute, I asked her why others were excelling in the same industry. What are they doing differently and why can’t she do the same instead of changing her business line.

After a discussion she saw things differently. She was convinced that the problem with her business was herself and not the venture. I candidly told her that unless she changed herself first, her planned venture would be no different.

Quite often when things don’t seem to go well we blame the business, the state of the economy, competitors and anything else but ourselves.

However, truth be told, the character and habits of the owner or manager of a business is the single greatest determiner of success or failure of a business.

When we look at most successful business leaders, we see some common things that we can attribute to success, which you can benchmark.

First, you must be goal oriented. Regardless of the nature or size of the business, you must dedicate yourself to setting goals to be achieved and communicate them to all stakeholders.

Written goals that are shared and frequently reviewed are miracle workers. Secondly, you must be results driven. All your activities must be aimed at achieving clear and measurable results.

Set standards, establish proper utilisation of limited resources, especially time which is prone to misuse. Always have results as the bull’s eye and accept nothing less.

Thirdly, you must be action oriented. Procrastination is a deadly killer of business. Many people have excellent goals and they know what needs to be done but they either don’t do it or they do it when it is too late.

Develop a sense of urgency when doing what must be done. The ability to get the job done at the right time and speed is crucial to achieving set goals.

Fourthly, you must be people oriented. People are the greatest asset in any business. You should not live in isolation. Network and interact with other people within and outside your business sector.

Remember success of any venture is directly related to the impact it causes on people. The more people your product impacts positively the more revenue you will generate.