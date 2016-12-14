Half of corruption cases under investigations touch on counties, EACC says

Politics and policy

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Halake Waqo. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A half of corruption cases currently under investigations are touching on county governments, the anti-graft body has said as it fought off accusations that it was biased.

Out of 411 cases pending in court, 200 are from counties, with investigations on 26 county governments being at various stages of conclusion, according to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

EACC Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Waqo said 910 suspects are in court, with a high number of the cases involving prominent personalities and multi-million projects that include the National Youth Service (NYS), Anglo-Leasing, Nairobi City County and the devolved governments.

He said the Judiciary has concluded 22 cases with 18 convictions so far achieved compared to previous years when the level of sentences have been very low.

“This is by any standard a very high figure. It is over 90 per cent. This gives us a lot of courage and energy,” Mr Waqo told the Senate Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Amos Wako (Busia) Wednesday.

Ethical breaches

The commission is conducting 78 investigations on state officers on ethical breaches in 22 counties.

The investigations relate to conflict of interest, irregularities in employment, and use of forged certificates to get employment.

EACC vice-chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit observed that some of the county officials have become overnight millionaires due to corruption.

“We would like to do a lifestyle audit in counties. People who are poor are now driving big cars. Some have purchased helicopters. Some are building state Houses. They are becoming mini presidents,” she said.

Senators Wako, and nominated senators Judith Sijeny and Fatuma Dullo sought to know why the commission descends on suspected corrupt Kenyans with a lot of energy only for the matter to drag on for years.

Mr Wako expressed concerns that besides delays to conclude the cases sending wrong signals on the war on corruption, the commission must complete the investigations before the next general election.

The senators expressed disappointment that corruption had devolved to counties and demanded to know whether the cases not proceeding is due to political pressure or investigations have been compromised.