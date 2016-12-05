Politics and policy
Health CS urges return to work as medics seek action on CBA agreement
Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has urged health workers to resume their duties as the government tries to find a solution to their grievances.
The health workers downed their tools Monday morning, saying they want the government to implement the 2013 central bargaining agreement (CBA).
Dr Mailu, in a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi, said the strike notice given by doctors was premature and pre-emptive.
He said the 90-day negotiation period accorded by a court has not yet lapsed.
"I appeal to clinicians and other health workers to continue providing services as we are keen to solve this issue.
"There is effort within the government to address the plight of health workers. Our doors still remain open for discussion to come to conclusion of this weighty matter. We are committed to address their concerns," he said.
Doctors and nurses nationwide have gone on strike with eyewitness accounts from Thika road indicating that over 50 mental patients have found their way out of Mathari Mental Hospital.