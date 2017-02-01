Health milestone as AU States endorse universal immunisation push

Politics and policy

A nurse gives a vaccine to a baby. FILE PHOTO | AFP

African countries have adopted a declaration aimed at enhancing immunisation coverage by making access to vaccination services available throughout the region.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Heads of State from countries across the continent endorsed the document, titled ‘Addis Ababa Declaration on Immunisation’, at the just concluded 28th African Union (AU) summit held in Ethiopia.

The declaration aims at ensuring that life saving vaccines reach children and other individuals in need of them wherever they may be.

It specifically calls for increased political commitment and financial investment in immunisation programmes.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, only 79 per cent of children in Kenya are fully vaccinated against the recommended 90 per cent needed so as to reduce the burden of immunisable diseases like polio, pneumonia and diarrhoea in the country.

Regional disparity

Health experts attribute the sub-optimal vaccine coverage to regional disparities.

For instance, 90 per cent of children in Central Kenya are fully vaccinated compared to just 51 percent in the North Eastern region.

“Vaccines are among the most effective public health tools available,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa in a press statement sent to newsrooms.

She noted that when children are given a healthy start in life through immunisation, communities thrive and economies grow stronger.

“The Addis Ababa Declaration on immunisation is a historic pledge. With political support at the highest levels, we are closer than ever to ensuring that all children in Africa have an equal shot at a healthy and productive life,” noted Ms Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former African Union Commission chairperson.

Vaccines help make people immune or resistant to infectious diseases by stimulating the body’s own immune system to offer protection.

According to the WHO, immunisation is considered one of the most cost-effective health investments.