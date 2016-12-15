Health ministry most corrupt institution, EACC says

Politics and policy

The Ministry of Health is the most corrupt institution both at national and county levels, EACC commissioner Dabar Abdi Maalim has said.

Mr Maalim said staff at health departments have on numerous times been caught red-handed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives asking for money from clients and patients.

“It is painful that staff in the health sector can be corrupt knowing very well that any person seeks health services when desperate and cornered by a disease,” said Mr Maalim.

He spoke on Thursday in Nyeri Town during the launch of the County Corruption Risk Assessment Report.

“Corruption poses a serious challenge to attainment of Kenya’s vision 2030. It is the greatest obstacle to our economic and social development,” he said.

“Corruption undermines development by distorting the rule of law and weakens institutional foundations, which economic growth depends on,” added Mr Maalim.

Shoddy projects

He observed that bribery, embezzlement of funds, irregular procurement and shoddy implementation of projects were rife in Nyeri County.

He also said departments most prone to corruption are finance and economic planning, procurement, lands, roads, public works and infrastructure.

As deterrent measures, the commissioner urged the county government to set up corruption prevention committee and develop policies on anti-corruption and whistle blowers.