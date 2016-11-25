Health travel tips for the holidays

Magazines

The holidays are now with us and some of us are planning trips either locally or abroad. Most of us, however, are not quite sure how to deal with some our travel arrangements.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Travelling whilst pregnant

Flying is not harmful to you or your baby, but always discuss any planned trips with your doctor/midwife.

The safest time to travel is during your second trimester (four to six months), when your risks for miscarriage and preterm labour are lowest.

However, you can safely travel in your first and third trimesters. When travelling whilst pregnant, the following precautions must be taken:

Bring a copy of your prenatal clinic records: These records are crucial for any doctor providing emergency care to you during your holiday.

In addition, ensure you know where the nearest hospital or medical facility is located and do not travel without informing your health insurance provider (this will ensure that you have access to proper health care – including evacuation, if necessary).

Check airline policy: Some airlines do not allow women to fly after the 35th week of pregnancy. This is because the risk of going into labour is higher during this period (especially if you are carrying twins).

Some airlines demand a letter from your doctor in order to allow you on board after 28 weeks of pregnancy. This letter must indicate your expected date of delivery and re-assure them that you are not at high risk of developing complications on board.

Leg clots: The combination of pregnancy and long-distance travel (longer than five hours) carries a risk of developing blood clots (deep vein thrombosis). To reduce this risk, walk (at least every hour or so).

You can also buy a pair of graduated compression or support stockings to help reduce leg swelling and help keep your blood flowing.

Car travel: Wear your seat belt appropriately. Strap the lower belt across your lap/upper thighs.

Run the shoulder belt between your breasts and up over your shoulder— not over your belly. Ensure that you take breaks at least every 1-2 hours to stretch your legs and empty your bladder.

Can I take anti-malaria medication if I’m pregnant?