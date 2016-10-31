Rising food, fuel prices push cost of living to 8-month high

Money Markets

A fruit and vegetables trader: Food takes up the largest share of the basket of goods that is used to calculate inflation, making it the main driver of the cost of living. PHOTO | FILE

Inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.47 per cent in October on higher food and petrol prices.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that inflation rose from 6.34 per cent in September to 6.47 per cent – the highest level since February.

“Between September and October 2016, food and no-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 0.96 per cent,” the KNBS said in a statement Monday.

“This was attributed to increase in prices of several food items which outweighed the decreases,” it added.

Food takes up the largest share (36 per cent) of the basket of goods that is used to calculate inflation, making it the main driver of the cost of living.

Food prices that rose in October include sugar which was up Sh5 on average to Sh125 a kilo, Irish potatoes by Sh3 to Sh80 a kilo while two-kilos of sifted maize flour was up Sh1 to Sh114.

The cost of living measure was also driven by higher petrol prices at the pump.

The Energy Regulatory Commission mid-October increased petrol price by Sh0.17 to Sh91.56 a litre in Nairobi to match rising global prices.

The KNBS data shows electricity prices also rose marginally for the first time since July on higher forex levy – which is linked to foreign currency expenses incurred by Kenya Power and electricity producers.

Homes consuming 200 kilowatt hours (kWh) monthly paid Sh3,374 in October, up from Sh3,361 a month earlier while users of 50 units paid Sh528 compared to Sh525 in September.

Consumers, however, got relief from falling cooking gas prices.

Refilling a 13-kg gas cylinder cost an average of Sh1,989 in October down from Sh2,029 a month earlier and Sh2,401 in October last year.