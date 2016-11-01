Hoteliers want transport projects for the South Coast fast-tracked

Magazines

Passengers waiting for a ferry. PHOTO | FILE

Hoteliers want infrastructure projects which increase access to the South Coast fast-tracked as a way of marketing the region as a preferred destination for both local and international tourists.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (KAHC) has called on the national and county governments to fast-track plans to build a bridge across the busy Likoni channel.

“We don’t care who will put up the bridge, all we want is to have it. Tourism is not devolved, we contribute a lot to the economy of this nation and we want the private sector which is trying to woo visitors back to Coast to be given a fair deal,” said Sam Ikwaye, the KAHC Coast branch executive officer.

Early this year, the Ministry of Transport said it had secured financing from the Japanese government — through the Japan International Corporation Agency — for a 400-meter bridge which would link Mombasa Island to the South Coast.

Feasibility studies for the bridge conducted and submitted to the ministry in March last year by Japanese firm Katahira & Engineers International shows that building the bridge is feasible.

Although the survey and feasibility studies were completed, the project has stalled due to frequent tussles between the national and Mombasa county governments, officials said.

Two new modern ferries, which are being built in Turkey, were expected to be delivered in December but will delay for about three months due to failure by the national government to pay manufacturers in time.

“Even if the government adds 10 to 20 ferries that will not be a lasting solution. We need a bridge to ease traffic,” said Titus Kangangi, the chief executive of Diani Reef Resort.

The hoteliers also want the ongoing construction of the Dongo Kundu bypass to be hastened to enable tour operators to avoid using ferries and accompanying incidents of delayed tourists missing flights.

The stakeholders also want the upgrading and expansion of the Ukunda Airstrip accelerated to allow bigger aircraft to fly directly to Ukunda, which was voted to have the best beaches in the continent.

The Kenya Airports Authority is in the process of upgrading and extending the airstrip’s runway from 1,500 meters to 2,500.

The expansion will lead to an increase in services by private charters and small aircraft operating from Wilson Airport.

It will also enable the airport to receive aircraft from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Zanzibar, Arusha and Dar es Salaam.