House endorses Wabukala for EACC chairman post

Former head of the Anglican Church in Kenya Eliud Wabukala.

Former head of the Anglican Church in Kenya Eliud Wabukala easily sailed through Parliament to secure the job of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss after none of the MPs opposed his nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The soft spoken Mr Wabukala is expected to slay the corruption dragon which has eluded his predecessors and is estimated to drain about Sh500 billion from the economy every year.

The MPs approved the report of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which vetted Mr Wabukala paving the way for Mr Kenyatta to appoint him formally as EACC chairman.

Mr Wabukala will take over from Philip Kinisu who was forced out of office following the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal. Mr Kinisu’s firm, Esaki Limited, was found to have done business with NYS at the height of the scam.

The Samuel Chepkonga-led committee said the retired archbishop had the requisite experience and qualification for appointment as EACC chairman.

“The nominee is currently the chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee (NACCSC), having been appointed by the President vide gazette notice number 8,738 of August 14, 2009. Previously, he had served as a NACCCSC committee member for five years,” the MPs said in their report.

The committee said as chairperson of NACCSC, Mr Wabukala established 22 anti-corruption committees across the country.

“The nominee said he will work hard to stabilise the EACC secretariat as a way of rebuilding trust in the commission. He said he was well positioned to lead the fight against corruption following his 12 years of experience as a member and the chair of the NACCSC,” the MPs said.

“As a Christian, the Bible says government must punish evil. He is ready to serve in government to help punish evil because the government has divine responsibility to inflict punishment on corrupt people,” the committee said.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale said Mr Wabukala will be the sixth chair of the anti-corruption commission.

“At least I participated in the approval of PLO Lumumba, Mumo Matemu, Philip Kinisu and now Mr Wabukala. I wish him the best of luck.

Where he is going is not the Anglican Church. He is walking to a dangerous position called EACC where corruption fights back,” he said.

The other previous EACC chairmen are former Kilome MP John Harun Mwau and retired Judge Aaron Ringera. “As we fight corruption, the Kenyan society must change,” he said.

Minority leader Francis Nyenze said the previous EACC bosses were not church leaders and noted that the President had turned to men of the cloth to head the anti-graft watchdog.