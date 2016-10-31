House gags procurement agency boss over KRA e-tax deal

Politics and policy

Parliament has directed the Public Procurement Review Authority (PPRA) director-general Maurice Juma to desist from commenting in public on the controversial Sh17.7 billion e-tax tender that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) awarded a Swiss firm.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Juma has denied having authored a letter clearing the deal between KRA and SICPA Security Solutions, SA, a firm that won the tender for the supply of the Exercisable Goods Management System.

A document purporting to be from PPRA and widely circulated to the media had alleged that the authority had cleared the KRA-SICPA excise duty stamps deal.

“Mr chairman, I can never do that, with my experience with this committee I can never do that. Once we have made a presentation here it ends here unless you recall me,” Mr Juma told the Public Investments Committee (PIC) chairman Adan Keynan.

When he appeared before PIC in September, Mr Juma said SICPA was awarded the contract three years before it was cleared to do business in Kenya.

He said the contract was awarded on May 9, 2010, long before the company was registered on May 9, 2013.

The PPRA director -general told MPs that in an ideal situation where such vital information surfaces after the award of a contract, the tender should be subjected to debarment proceedings.

“Under the procurement law, the contract was processed through fraudulent means and it cannot be sustained,” Mr Juma said. The Public Procurement Oversight Authority is the State agency that regulates procurement systems.

Mr Keynan put Mr Juma on his defence on Thursday when he appeared before PIC regarding a petition that was presented by Loima MP Protus Akujah on behalf of Turkana County residents over the alleged financial impropriety at the National Irrigation Board.