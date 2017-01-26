House names new National Assembly Clerk

Politics and policy

Parliament on Wednesday appointed Michael Rotich Sialai as Clerk of the National Assembly with effect from March 22, 2017 following a competitive recruitment by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Sialai, the senior deputy clerk and a long time parliamentary staff , takes over from the outgoing clerk Mr Justin Bundi who will retire after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Mr Sialai has served five terms in Parliament.

Mr Bundi is currently on terminal leave pending his retirement in March. Mr Sialai is expected to formally assume his new duties as the Clerk in March.

Majority Chief Whip Katoo ole Metito tabled a report of the PSC recommending Mr Sialai for appointment as the next clerk of the Assembly.

“This House notes the report of the Parliamentary Service Commission on the recruitment of a Clerk of the National Assembly, laid on the Table of the House on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 and pursuant to the provisions of Article 128 (1) of the Constitution, approves the appointment of Mr Michael Rotich Sialai as Clerk of the National Assembly with effect from March 22, 2017,” Mr Metito said in the approval motion.