How I injected life into my hospital dream at 25 years

Ruai Family Hospital CEO Maxwell Okoth during the interview at the hospital last week.

Maxwell Okoth’s quest to make health services available to people irrespective of status started early and involved making sacrifices.

The bug bit him in his mid-twenties, something akin to stories of innovators who launch earth-shaking and life-changing ideas from their colleges.

A medical doctor, he began the journey of providing health services to people in September 2011 while in his third and final term of an industrial attachment at Kiambu District Hospital.

Mr Okoth, 30, was convinced that opening a hospital was the only way he could help to improve a sector that, in Kenya, grapples with a myriad of challenges, including strikes, lack of right and enough personnel, equipment and medicines.

He set up Ruai Family Hospital at 25.

“While in Kiambu I realised that there is a huge health gap that needs to be met especially in maternal and child health,” Dr Okoth told Enterprise.

Actualising this dream, however, remained a major headache. But his resolve also remained stronger than the related fears.

Still attached to the district hospital, he scouted for a suitable location to base his hospital. Indeed, introductory entrepreneurship classes list the right site as an important factor when setting up. While his idea was to open a hospital in Pipeline Estate, his then girlfriend and now wife, suggested that he envision it to resemble Ruai township which was then quiet with little activity.

Equipping the clinic

“I needed a place to grow with and that is how I settled on Ruai after visiting it for the first time,” he said.

He opened a clinic at the Ruai shopping centre using Sh150,000, which was a loan from his mother. He also got Sh100,000 from his wife, who is a pharmacist.

Starting off, the facility had basic equipment. A clinical officer, for example, was the nurse, a lab technician, and also the receptionist.

He was still attached at Kiambu District Hospital and could, therefore, only sneak in the evenings and return to Kiambu.

He, however, remained hopeful that the clinic would pick up, sooner rather than later. The hospital could barely sustain itself and at some point he gave up his rented house in Kiambu and opted to sleep in the clinic.

“I was paying the employees, rent and buying clinic supplies from my pocket.”

As fate would determine, he got posted to Nyeri Provincial Hospital, meaning he would not find time to assess what was happening at the new outfit that required his physical presence and increasing financial resources.