How Paul Ndung’u amassed wealth and power in a decade

Reports that Life Care Medics, a company associated with businessman Paul Ndung’u, was one of the firms that the Ministry of Health contracted to supply food supplements and rations for HIV/Aids patients, have once again thrust the billionaire and his vast business empire into the limelight.

The reclusive businessman, who is a shareholder and a non-executive director of Life Care Medics, says he is now investing in private companies with the potential to capture the regional market as part of his plan to diversify from the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) where he made his fortune.

“I have invested in eight private companies. I’m currently evaluating others,” Mr Ndung’u said in a rare interview at his private office on Nairobi’s Gigiri Road.

The list of private companies he has founded, acquired or bought into includes a sports betting firm and G-North & Son, an agriculture and hospitality equipment distributor he bought from the Philip Ndegwa family.

Whether by design or sheer luck, Mr Ndung’u’s fortunes have enabled him to cultivate a circle of powerful and high-profile friends, including the family of retired president Mwai Kibaki and the current President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Asked whether such connections have helped him win contracts or grow his business, he responds with an emphatic “No.”

“I’m a businessman. I’m not a politician. It is sad when a legitimate business is caught up in a political circus,” he said in reference to Life Care Medics, which was paid Sh201 million as part of the controversial Sh5 billion spending by the Ministry of Health.

“I can only speak for Life Care. We delivered as per the contract and went out of our way as a private company to detail the taxes we paid.”

Mr Ndung’u speaks crisply of his success in business, insisting his fortunes are the result of using his skills as a finance professional to make good investment decisions.

Increased investment in private firms are meant to absorb and grow cash generated from his portfolio of stocks and foreign exchange bureaus.

Mr Ndung’u reckons that his earlier working life prepared him for opportunities he would later seize as he transformed into a businessman and investor.

His first job was at Uchumi Supermarkets as an accounting clerk in 1991, a position he held for two years before joining Pioneer Assurance, then trading as Pioneer General Assurance.

It was at Pioneer, where he held the dual roles of chief accountant and investment officer, that he honed his skills as a stock picker.

Kenya’s move to fully liberalise its foreign exchange market in 1994 prompted Mr Ndung’u to venture out the next year, starting off as the owner of a startup forex bureau along Nairobi’s Kimathi Street.