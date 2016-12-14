How Sh953 million scandal turned Turkana food security project into a pipe dream

Home

Women prepare a water channel at a Turkana irrigation scheme. Fifteen of the irrigation projects overseen by the National Irrigation Board had their tenders irregularly awarded and shoddy work done. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

When the government embarked on revamping the existing irrigation schemes in Turkana as well as establishing new ones, the end game was to ensure the region is food secure.

But an irregular award of tender for the irrigation projects has meant that residents have had to go back to the drawing board to seek other survival mechanisms.

The county dominated by pastoralists has over the years endured prolonged droughts, often necessitating humanitarian assistance, a thing the Jubilee administration sought to change.

At a recent project site visit, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) established that the National Irrigation Board (NIB) awarded 15 irregular tenders for the irrigation schemes worth Sh953 million.

The site visit was conducted following a petition to Parliament by residents calling for audit on all the irrigation projects, which they said had since stalled and were not giving value for money.

The NIB has been racing to use River Turkwel, River Kerio and Lake Turkana to irrigate the semi-arid Turkana and neighbouring counties to improve food security and wean its residents of reliance on state-funded relief food for their dietary needs.

Some of the 15 projects that are complete, but not operational due to various challenges include Nadapal, Loborot, Kolyoro, Turkwell and Naoros irrigation schemes.

Upon completion of the Loborot Irrigation Scheme Development project, the contractor handed it over to farmers who cultivated it for only three seasons.

Blockage of canals through siltation meant that no water could flow into the scheme. Floods have also washed away crops, after the protective gabions were swept away, further blocking the canals.

The PPRA established that the walls of the canal were not plastered, making them prone to wear during floods, a reflection of poor workmanship. It is close to a year now, since the scheme was rendered non-operational due to blockage of the main canal.

At Nadapal Irrigation Project, the story is similar. Lack of flood protection mechanisms has seen heavy flooding destroy crops in the scheme.

Blocked canals

The project is also characterised by siltation and blockage of the canals. River Turkwel, which is the source of water for Nadapal, is very wide and its course keeps changing, which may eventually result in no water getting into the scheme through the main canal.

Each time the river changes the course, the farmers are forced to dig canal manually to reach the water.