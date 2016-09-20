How businesses can navigate bumpy campaign, polls road

Home

Voters wait to cast their ballots: The period ahead of general elections is usually a big test for the corporate world. FILE PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Going by what we saw two weekends back in Nairobi and Mombasa, we are clearly going into the election season. But let me talk about boxing first.

The best boss I ever had was “Pasua”, my boxing instructor.

Pasua taught me that uncertainty is the defining characteristic of any boxing match. You can study the tapes of your opponent’s past fights or select a sparring partner who simulates their style, but you can never predict a blow-by-blow chronology of how a fight will pan out.

You cannot foresee how your opponent will spike in confidence. And worst of all, you cannot foretell the errant punch that will split your eyebrow.

Exchange rate

Uncertainty is also the defining characteristic of business competition today. The punches come from all directions: elections, fluctuating exchange rates, inconsistent supply of goods and strikes, the works.

It is as though a steady barrage of body blows is being thrown at you by an angry crowd. It even seems as though they are throwing plastic chairs and broken bottles as well.

To prevail in these circumstances, you have to be versatile enough to spot opportunities quickly and exploit them as they evolve. As a business consultant in Kenya for about a decade now, I have had the privilege of closely observing small businesses in the lead-up to an election.

The most obvious is the fact that business with government slows down. Of course the implication of that is that if your business is one that relies on government contracts — you need to anticipate for this slow down before the scheduled elections.

In any country, the biggest spender is always the government. Depending on how the elections go , you may have to face a few months of patience as Cabinet Secretaries and senior executives swap chairs before finally having your project see the light of day again.

There is clearly a lot of uncertainty that businesses feel about election results and potential changes of government. But how should cope with these scenarios with regard to your business?

With elections, income becomes irregular. It may actually be reduced substantially. The impact of this on your personal finances will need to be managed.

The best advice? Plan ahead. Ask yourself: As the elections approach, what do I need to do in the meantime to make that season bearable?

This question shifts the focus of your thinking from whether you can weather the season to how you are going to make it possible. That, in and of itself, is an important first step.