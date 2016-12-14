How child malnutrition hurts physical and mental growth

Home

Studies show that stunted children end up underperforming in school which affects their earning levels in future.

World over, nations rely on future generations for their prosperity. If well taken care of children grow up to become well-rounded individuals who can contribute effectively to nation building. But this promising future is now under threat due to Kenya’s staggering malnutrition rates.

Based on Ministry of Health (MoH) statistics, 26 per cent of children below five years are stunted (too short for their age) because they do not get sufficient nutrients for optimal physical and mental development.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines stunting as chronic under-nutrition and considers it a major problem since it adversely affects the development of nations.

“When a child is stunted, they appear to be physically short. But this is also an indication that their brain is stunted because it was not able to develop optimally,” said Gladys Mugambi, head of nutrition and dietetics unit at MoH.

She said that any damage to the brain of children below two years old can be reversed by ensuring that they get the right nutrition.

However, when they are over two years the damage becomes permanent and affects children throughout their lives.

Studies show that stunted children end up underperforming in school which affects their earning levels in future.

Countries rely on brains or intellectual capital to spur economic growth and game-changing innovations which tackle various development challenges.

Therefore if the stunting problem is ignored, health experts warn, personal and national development goals will remain largely elusive.

“Free primary education was introduced to give all children a chance to go to school and have better lives. But if their brains are stunted at a young age then they will not reach their full potential. This means that they will also not contribute effectively to our economic development,” said Mugambi.

According to the WHO, nations have a short window of about 1,000 days (from conception until age two) to ensure that children get all required nutrients for proper brain development.

Mothers are advised to be in good health and consume lots of nutrient-rich foods before planning to have a baby and even during pregnancy.

“This will ensure that the unborn child is getting sufficient nutrients for optimal development in the womb,” said Assumpta Ndumi, regional nutrition adviser at Save the Children.