How firms seeking new revenue streams like KenGen should think

KenGen MD Albert Mugo (right) with finance director John Mudany during an investor briefing last week. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has announced plans to diversify its non-electricity revenue by offering consultancy services, increasing steam sales, and leasing out drilling equipment, in a move that could see the firm grow its profits by more than 10 per cent, based on diversification research.

Diversifying revenue streams has been linked to consistent outperformance, with one survey by US management consultancy firm Wilson, Perumal and Company finding that companies pursuing a diversification strategy delivered higher revenue growth, greater margin expansion, and superior stock price appreciation.

“We analysed large public companies across a variety of industries over the time period of 2003 to 2012. The most interesting finding of our analysis is that despite the strong revenue growth of 10.6 per cent by diversified companies, they were able to grow their profits by an even greater amount of 12.8 per cent,” said the survey report.

“On the other end of the spectrum, companies that are not diversified have respectable revenue growth of 7.1 per cent but only see profit growth of 1.9 per cent. This implies that even though focused companies are growing, they are seeing their margins contract and missing out on important value creation opportunities.”

It is this need to increase revenue and profits that has led KenGen to adopt this strategy: “We are concentrating a lot on that diversification, from consultancies, drilling and steam,” said Albert Mugo the chief executive of the corporation at an investors’ briefing.

“This year we have already gotten into some contracts for drilling and last year we made close to Sh1.5bn from just drilling so we expect to see revenues increasing from this source.”

Beyond revenue growth, diversification also lowers the risks of a company on the stock market.

“The main benefits of diversification to a company are spreading risk, increasing valuation through assets and increasing the customer base,” said Cedric Nzomo, the digital director at Verge Digital.

The US survey found similarly: “it helps reduce risk in that a company’s fortunes will not rise and fall on the whims of one set of customers. And it is less likely to fall victim to a disruptive innovation that will render its entire business model obsolete.”

“Perhaps most importantly, diversification gives companies an opportunity to create value by leveraging their existing assets to serve new customers in a more cost-effective way,” reported Wilson, Perumal and Company.

An example of this effect was US food company Heinz, which in 2000 diversified by launching a new coloured ketchup called Heinz EZ Squirt Ketchup, in colours such as purple, orange and green in a bid to appeal to new consumers in the younger market.

However, while diversifying around a core product can increase a company’s leverage in the market, it can also hold its own risks.

“The main disadvantage of diversification is that no amount of due diligence secures the company’s investment. So while it does spread the initial unsystematic risk, it leaves room for a potential loss in the new investment,” said Nzomo.