How global private corporations keep Kenyan workers poor

Oxfam cites the Kenyan flower farms as an example of cases where people with jobs remain poor. PHOTO | FILE

If Kenya’s big flower farms that export their produce to the United Kingdom added just five pence (Sh65) to the price of a £4 (Sh518) bunch of roses the wages of a flower farm worker would double, according to a report by UK charity Oxfam.

Oxfam International, which is moving its headquarters to Nairobi, says in the report that pricing of Africa’s fresh produce in European markets is one of the many factors deepening the huge wealth disparity between Kenya’s commercial farmers and their workers.

“Owners of these rose plantations, the people who get the money just keep adding bonuses for themselves every year, must be made to understand that such disparities are not sustainable in the long term,” Winnie Byanyima, the Oxfam executive director, told the Business Daily on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Oxfam’s wealth disparity report, titled ‘An Economy For the 99 Percent’, shows that eight billionaires own the same wealth as the bottom half of humanity — made up of 3.6 billion people.

It offers a gloomy assessment of the global economic system that enables the super-rich and global corporations to influence political decision-making, leading to market distorting policies such as tax breaks for big business and poor compensation of workers while executive compensation continues to skyrocket.

“This extreme concentration of wealth in the hands of a few people is damaging for all of us,” Ms Byanyima, a former Ugandan member of parliament said. “People will not be lifted out of poverty with these levels of extreme inequality whose ultimate outcome is social conflict and weak democracy.”

Income inequality featured strongly in various sessions in Davos, perhaps ironically for a gathering that is traditionally seen as dominated by the one per cent — the global elite in business and politics.

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde said in one panel discussion that all was not lost and that there are things that can be done to correct the situation.

“We must aim for fiscal, structural reforms as well as monetary policies that are granular and regional-focused on what people can get out of it. It probably means more redistribution [of wealth] than we have in place at the moment,” she said.

Ms Branyima gave the example of Kenya, which the Oxfam report says is losing $1.1bn (Sh110 billion) every year in tax exemptions for corporations, nearly twice the country’s Sh60 billion budget for health.

That has very serious consequences for the health sector where women have a one in 40 chance of dying in childbirth.

The country is currently in the grip of a public health crisis, with a doctors strike that has lasted nearly two months and which is centered on poor remuneration of health workers.

Oxfam says corporations are often blinded by the pursuit of short-term returns to shareholders and the increase in crony capitalism.

“Oxfam wants to support developing countries to demand global tax reform that will ensure big companies are transparent about where and how they make their profits as well as pay their taxes,” she said.