How interdependence plays key role in life and business

Because our lives are interdependent, we carry the responsibility for ourselves, for the welfare of the family and friends, and for all living beings in the world. Interdependence is not just a philosophy, it’s a way of life.

“Don’t lean on others; you don’t need to. You were born with two feet for a reason,” most of us are told right from childhood. We are always taught to be strong, physically, mentally and emotionally so that we are not dependent on others.

Our belief system and society sees dependence as a form of weakness and we are constantly told that the greatest level of maturity that one can achieve in his or her life time is the state of “independence.”

A state where one is not dependent on anyone for anything and most of us start running after Independence.

Well, is there something wrong in being or wanting to be independent? No, not really.

But wanting to be completely independent is going against the laws of the nature. Humans, animals, plants and different living species of earth are meant to be connected big time.

They are meant to function in interdependence rather than independence.

Nature is a witness to how things can function in harmony despite being interdependent on each other for resources, strength and energy. We cannot live for ourselves alone. Our lives are connected by a thousand invisible threads, and along these sympathetic fibres, our actions run as causes and return to us as results.

“The little understood concept of interdependence appears to many as a smack of dependence, and therefore, we find people, often for selfish reasons, leaving their marriages, abandoning their children and forsaking all kinds of social responsibility all in the name of independence,” says Stephen R. Covey.

Life does not make any sense without interdependence. We need each other, and the sooner we learn that the better for us all. And this interdependence is not merely between people in their personal relations, it moves beyond and finds place in the business and global environment.

Business interdependence today means the way suppliers, customers, employees and even government are dependent on each other in one way or the other, meaning a boost in one area of business can set off the chain of the business economy and can lead to the growth or fall of the others.

Global interdependence in an economic sense today means that economic disasters in developing countries could create a backlash on developed countries.

Interdependence being such an important aspect of personal, business and global lives, our preparedness for embracing the same should be much more and much better. In fact, in the progress of personality, first comes a declaration of independence, then a recognition of interdependence.

1. Interdependence is not weakness: Interdependence is a higher value than independence. The very fact that people are interdependent in relations allows people to do what works best for both parties. And in all probability you are as dependent on others as they are on you.