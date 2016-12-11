How millennials are driving brands to influencer marketing

Home

Word of mouth, peer recommendation and review culture are key to brand marketing. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Today’ consumer behaviour has fundamentally changed. The millennial generation has changed the way we do business. This generation has not only influenced how products are packaged but how they are marketed.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In less than a decade, everyone is rethinking how to advertise their products; how to communicate without being intrusive — brands are no longer riding on billboards to launch their campaigns.

Instead, everyone is directly engaging with the consumers or get them through their peers.

In 2015 alone, over one million active users were added every day while 200 billion Tweets were broadcasted all over the world. on Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Instagram. Without a doubt, marketers can no longer afford to ignore online platforms and in App Messaging, considering that social media users are exchanging over 30 billion pieces of content monthly.

But amid this content explosion, consumers and product managers are turning to peers and recognised voices online to inform purchase decisions whilst closing an eye on branded content and advertising.

Already, innovative marketers have shifted their investment focus to social media and the more disruptive and collaborative brand communications tactics as priority investments.

The aim is to cut through the noise and deliver lasting impact on the relevant authoritative conversations for their products.

As we start planning the 2017 budgets, brand managers the world over have to figure out how their brands can effectively future-proof their marketing strategy and spend and reshape brand communications activities to cross the chasm towards social media-driven sales initiatives.

People trust people over brands, with 77 per cent of consumers saying they do not want to have a direct relationship with a brand, according to the Harvard Business Review.

Consequently, word of mouth, peer recommendation and review culture are powerful and are here to stay: we look to each other and to our favourite digital personalities on Youtube, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and other social platforms to be informed about the experience of a product or brand prior to purchase. And the influence is considerable.

With consumers spending more time on social media every day, it is only natural that all increase their social media presence both through paid and non-paid forms.

However this rapid flight of brands craving to tap into the social media frenzy has led to considerable lack of interest from consumers in branded content.

The millennial can sniff branded content and discard it with a click; hence the need to have a strategy anchored on strategic partnerships with social media influencers.

While this shift continues to challenge marketers across the board, it at the same time creates a new art form and platform for creative young minds to light the way for future content development and monetization.