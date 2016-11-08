How poor roads, security checks lower Kenya’s flower quality

Magazines

Flower Council chief executive Jane Ngige (right) with Astral Aviation founder Sanjeev Gadhia during the Flower Logistics Africa conference at the Radisson Blu hotel in Nairobi, yesterday. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Lack of proper infrastructure and the underutilised capacity at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is affecting the quality of flowers meant for the export market.

Logistics firm Astral Aviation chief executive officer Sanjeev Gadhia said the untapped cargo capacity at the airport was affecting both flower farmers and airlines.

The JKIA has a capacity to handle 5,000 tonnes of flowers a week, but only 3,000 is utilised as the rest lies idle.

Speaking yesterday during the first Flower Logistics Africa conference, Mr Gadhia noted that the underutilised capacity was affecting the rates that they charge their customers given that it is way below the optimum capacity.

“With 2,000 tonnes going unutilised every week, it means the demand is lower than the available capacity,” he said.

The horticulture industry currently contribute to seven per cent of the country’s exports with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) putting the country’s estimated value of exports in cut flowers, green beans and mangoes at Sh90.4 billion in 2015.

The recent Brexit vote to remove UK from the European Union (EU) and the shifts in foreign exchange has negatively impacted earnings for farmers and businesses in the industry.

The fall of the British pound and the euro in July considerably ate into the horticulture margins for exporters before the two currencies began to stabilise.

In the year to May the KNBS data shows an 11 per cent growth in horticultural exports to 686,065 tonnes with earnings jumping to Sh50.8 billion.

While Kenya continues to enjoy quota free access for its goods to the EU, which provides market for 70 per cent of the country’s flower, the lack of a common Economic Partnership Agreement for the East Africa region is threatens to impose a Sh10 billion a year tax on the country’s exports.

Mr Gadhia said that while Kenya’s flower sector enjoys a niche market in Europe, by being one of the leading suppliers the logistical challenges caused by poor infrastructure within the country are affecting the export market.

He added that delays caused by poor road networks, numerous security checks and the distance from the farm to the impacts negatively on the quality of horticultural produce given their perishable nature.

Kenya Flower Council chief executive Jane Ngigi said Kenya’s export market to Europe has grown over the years bringing in 600,000 euros annually in foreign exchange.

“Our markets have grown over the years, even though Europe remains our major destination. We have established over 60 other markets worldwide and about 500 tonnes are airlifted daily from Kenya,” she said.