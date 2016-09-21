How should doctors deliver bad news?

Home

‘‘The patient on bed 12 is HIV positive.”

Cathy Mwende*, 62, lay still on the cold bed pretending to be asleep as a doctor and those around spoke about her status. She listened on.

That was how she knew her status in 2001, laid bare in the open.

She tells the Business Daily: “They said it in English, assuming that I did not understand. Perhaps thinking because I was blind, I was illiterate as well. It shocked me, I couldn’t ask anything.”

That was 13 years ago but that moment hurts her to date.

She was not counselled about her status or advised how to disclose to her family. She consequently denied her status and would shun any discussions on HIV.

Are doctors ever taught how to tell patients they are not going to get well? Or do they ever empathise and understand how devastating medical reports physically pierce?

There is no better antidote to bad news and some doctors do not know how to sugar-coat it. Some toss too many medical terms at patients as they fidget in their seats, others stare, tongue-tied until the patient guesses right.

For Wanjiku Kamau’s family, the news of their father, 62, being diagnosed with pituitary adenoma — a macro brain tumour behind the nose in the brain’s pituitary gland at an advanced stage was shocking.

The tumour is hard pressed on the optical nerves hence blocking light transmission to the brain, to allow the patient to perceive light. The probability of regaining sight is 70 to 30 per cent.

But it was more unsettling, how their aged father, who at this point had lost his eyesight due to the tumour, was made aware of his illness.

A neurosurgeon at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) broke the news, to the patient, in what Ms Kamau says was “uncouth” even as he was made aware the patient did not know of his diagnosis.

“You have a brain tumour and it is very big. I need to open up your head to drain the fluid first before removing the mass, this should be done by tomorrow,” she cites the doctor telling her father.

As a result, the patient’s pressure shot up and his condition worsened. Though the surgery was urgent, other doctors — on seeking second opinion — advised against rushing him to theatre as his condition was unstable.