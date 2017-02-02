How smallholder farmers are using technology to fix market, credit woes

Magazines

Farmers harvesting potatoes. Last year, online platform OLX introduced an agricultural section where farmers can deal directly with buyers of their goods and avoid middlemen. PHOTO | FILE

Pius Mitei, a small-scale farmer in Rift Valley, tried his hand at agribusiness in 2015 for the first time. He bought 200 chickens, but lack of quality inputs and limited knowledge of the poultry business saw him record losses.

Short of new capital to inject into the venture, he abandoned it and took up an informal job in the transport industry.

Then mid last year he came across FarmDrive, a local IT firm driving the financial inclusion agenda for farmers.

He sat through a training session conducted by the firm at Kampi ya Moto and got to learn how to access credit to start off his poultry venture afresh. After signing up with FarmDrive, Mitei got his first loan the same month, enabling him to buy new stock and feeds.

He later got a top-up to expand his business to include strawberry and coriander farming.

Lewis Kanyoro, another farmer in Githunguri, uses Fresh Pro — a digital platform that connects buyers and sellers. Fresh Pro bridges the gap between farmers and sellers by removing middlemen who are notorious for exploiting farmers.

The platform allows farmers to concentrate on their core production function and worry less about marketing and selling their goods. Fresh Pro uses data to determine what is grown by its members.

The tech firm follows through from planting to harvesting and delivery, a business model they use to eliminate waste. Mitei and Kanyoro are among the small-scale farmers benefiting from technologies targeting the agricultural sector in the country.

The technology is linking farmers with buyers of their produce, promoting financial inclusion and changing livelihoods in the process.

“Since I joined FreshPro a year ago I never worry about market for my goods because they take care of it. They give me good returns which I was unable to realise previously. It works well for me and I have even recruited my friends to join,” said Kanyoro.

Mastercard’s recently launched mobile market platform 2Kuze, for instance, connects sellers with agents and buyers and promotes transparency as the farmer is able to track the final price of their produce.

The best price

2Kuze is run in partnership with Cafédirect Producers Foundation, a non-profit organisation working with smallholder farmers globally. Farmers in Nandi Hills use the solution to sell their produce. The involvement of farmer-friendly agents ensures the produce reaches the right buyers for the best price.

“We believe that by using mobile, a technology that is so ubiquitous among farmers in Africa, we can improve financial access, bring in operational efficiency and facilitate faster payments,” said Daniel Monehin, Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa and the head of Financial Inclusion for International Markets at Mastercard.

Even with the rise in access to broader markets, farmers are still faced with the hurdle of ferrying their produce to buyers, leaving them at the mercy of transport cartels which buy the produce at a song and sell it at as much as 10 times more in a different locality.