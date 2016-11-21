How start-ups can use cloud tech to make sense of data

Home

A computer button with a cloud sign: Cloud computing is storage of data online. PHOTO | FILE

Kevin sells locally brewed beers. He keeps a logbook of sales to track profit and loss. That’s good recording of business data – but it could (and should) be much better.

Kevin could be recording how many customers he has on Mondays and Wednesdays. What beer they are buying, and how many customers are paying cash or with bank cards.

If he did this all manually, he’d drown in log books and paper, not being able to make head or tail of it. However, with the affordability of cloud technology, there is a way for even a kiosk owner to record and draw conclusions from data.

With data, small businesses can start picking up trends and patterns beyond profit and loss. Kevin, for example, would see how most of his customers come in on a Saturday and buy a specific beer using cash.

He, therefore, may decide to ensure that beer has the optimum shelf space (boosting his sales and attracting new customers) and he can run promotions on Thursdays (incentivising more customers to come in during the week).

This is the concept of data analytics. With Internet of Things, it is also possible to connect his fridges and beers, using small microchips connected to a cloud server, to feedback more information like what time of day most beers are bought and taken out the fridge, and monitoring temperature and stock levels by automatically alerting Kevin when beer are low.

No matter what size business of you are or what level you are financially, you can start using data analytics to improve the way you do business.

You can use it for inventory, customer acquisition, management, distribution, monetary transactions and even to optimise things like your website.

Now is a good time to get started, because a lot of small businesses in Kenya haven’t yet got these processes in place.

There is a perception that collecting and analysing data sets is something only large companies do. But with cloud computing, this is no longer the case. Cloud makes it accessible for any businesses.

Your data is even more secure because trusted cloud vendors pool the resources from their many subscribers to afford the highest level of security, much more than a single server can.

What’s more, cloud-based tools give you the added benefit of being able to access a variety of data sets within your industry.

There are industries that generate more data than others, such as agriculture, mining, food and beverage, education and anything that involves distribution.

However, if you have a business, you have data, and you should start collecting and analysing it as early on as you can.