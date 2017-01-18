How the port will look like in era of SGR, wider roads

Magazines

A section of the standard gauge railway. PHOTO | FILE

A faster pathway for trucks and an efficient rail network look set to change the image of Mombasa Port as Kenya steps up efforts to improve the regional facility.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Plans are at an advanced stage for the construction of a Sh6.1 billion six-lane super highway from Jomvu to Mombasa to speed up movement of goods and passengers.

The Government also plans to construct a dual carriageway of four lanes from Jomvu to Mariakani at a cost of Sh11 billion.

The 11.7km Jomvu-Mombasa superhighway will be constructed along the Northern Corridor between Mombasa and Mariakani weighbridge to address traffic congestion on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The government wants to turn the single-two roadway into a dual carriageway with six lanes to ease transportation of cargo from the port of Mombasa to Nairobi and neighbouring countries of Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The superhighway is also expected to improve accessibility to businesses in Mombasa mainland west and the town as well as port activities in the county.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the government was in negotiations with African Development Bank and European Union to secure funding for the key road project.

In an interview with Business Daily at Moi International Airport last week, Mr Macharia said the government has identified a contractor for the project.

“Design for the superhighway has been done and we expect the construction work to begin once we get funds from development partners,” he said.

According to the information from the Kenya National Highways Authority, the construction of the road is expected to cost Sh6.1 billion.

The authority has indicated that construction might start next month and be completed in August 2019.

Proposals for consultancy services for design review, tender administration and supervision of the Sh11bn Jomvu-Mariakani stretch is expected to be opened next month while tenders to be floated before end of year.

Apart from the dual carriageway, the government is expected to construct truck parking area at Miritini and axle load control facilities at Mariakani.

Mr Macharia said the Moi International Airport will have its road — Port Reitz road, completed between May and July this year.