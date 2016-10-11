How to achieve ultimate ‘power position’ for the right physical posture

Home

Last week, we talked about back pain versus back problem and we know now that one of the keys to having a healthy back is maintaining your spine in normal balance.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In the lower back, this is the neutral (slightly arched) position. Athletes and coaches call this position the “power position” Try and stand up straight.

You should feel a slight inward curve in the lower back. Now pull your stomach in and tuck in your buttocks under.

In this position you should feel the curve of the lower back disappear (flat back). Next, thrust your chest and stomach out to the front and stick your buttocks out to the rear. You will feel your lower back curve increase (sway back).

Now, return to the “power position”, which is actually somewhere between a stooped, flat back posture and the excessive sway back posture.

It is important to maintain the “power position” when sitting, when standing or when lifting objects.

To bend fully backward and forward occasionally is fine; it helps you maintain good circulation and flexibility.

Spending a lot of time in either the flat back or the sway back, posture is undesirable. Long periods in either position are stressful for your back, especially if you are twisting or lifting at the same time.

Stomach muscles

Once again, find your neutral position, then press your finger tips against your stomach muscles. As you do this, tighten your stomach muscles and make the front of your abdomen firm. Get the idea?

Find your “power position”, then tighten your abdominal muscles to stabilise your lower back in this position. This is stabilized “power position”.

With practice, it is possible to maintain stability without feeling stiff or awkward. It is important to maintain this neutral position when sitting.

Can you find the “power position” when sitting? Remember, flat back-sway back-neutral, then stabilise. You may need a back support or a cushion to help you maintain good posture if you already have a back problem or spend a lot of time doing stressful activities.

Always make sure your knee is slightly lower or at the same level as hip when sitting. If the knee is higher than hip, it strains the lower back.

Now try this. Stand in the stabilised “power position”. Bend your knees a little and bend forward but bend only at the hips-do not bend your back. It is helpful to keep the chest and head upright. Keep the chest upright — do not bend at the back. This is the “power position” for lifting.