How to avoid loneliness at the top as a business leader

“The price of being a Sheep is Boredom; the price of being a Wolf is Loneliness.

Choose one or the other with great care.”

-Hugh MacLeod

Feeling lonely at the top is an experience faced by almost all entrepreneurs especially when you have built a business from bottoms up or when you see things differently from the whole world or even when you are running a traditional business.

It seems almost like loneliness is often the other side of the coin of entrepreneurship.

An entrepreneur, no matter how strong or how powerful, no matter how experienced or how well read, at some point in time find he or she is there all alone. The same applies to leaders (who are not entrepreneurs).

Entrepreneurs and leaders are always working with groups and teams of people, always in conversations, in discussions and ideations.

In fact it is very rare to find them all to themselves both naturally and professionally and yet the feeling of loneliness or emptiness is something that almost all of them feel at some point of time or the other.

Loneliness does not come from having no people around you, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to you. People think that being alone makes you lonely, but not always is that true.

Not being surrounded by the right people or people who can understand you from the position or the situation you are in is the loneliest thing in the world. And there are tonnes of reasons why they feel so.

1. They are so responsible for almost everything or for most of the important things and so are constantly required to make decisions, alter them to suit the situations and they rarely find people who understand what they go through.

2. They are always bubbling with new ideas (sometimes perceived as crazy ideas) and people find that to be bizarre, almost to the point that they are thought not to have clarity of mind or clarity of thought.

3. They are too fast for people to catch up. They almost think ideas and execution can go hand in hand, or parallel which is beyond comprehension for people around them.

4. They push themselves beyond boundaries (physical, emotional, financial and all possible boundaries) which is something others think is paradoxical.

5. They make decisions based on their gut and instinct, which others cannot comprehend (may not make logical sense to others).

6. When in dilemma, they turn around and do not find people who match their wavelength or thinking and hence are left with the feeling of being lonely there at the top.