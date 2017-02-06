How to cure validation addiction

Home

We must cure ourselves of the need for constant praise for doing what we are contractually obliged to do. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

“My boss this, my boss that, my boss the other”. You know these types. They are the ones who perpetually have a problem with authority in any form or shape. These real and / or perceived problems are interestingly shared by very many.

“I left because I had a very difficult boss. I just couldn’t handle the negative environment”. Right, and the rest of the world’s working population is about to turn boycott work in solidarity with you if you can only repeat that to the next 50 people that you come across.

Most of us behave akin to factory produced goods fitted with a validation button that needs continuous clicking by our operators — our bosses.

We are taught to consume copious amounts of praise on even the simplest of achievements — think of a five-year-old who can skip rope. “Daddy! Daddy look, I can skip!” This can be repeated as many times as it takes for Daddy to praise our skipping ability.

Throughout our schooling system we are literally introduced to the “A drug”. By the final year, the system successfully produces

“A addicts” out of us only for the examiners to turn around and shun us for cheating to get a fix of our addiction — the acclamation and validation that comes with the attainment of “As”.

Heck, our parents and teachers are fully in the drug trade too; they literally feed it to us the drug for the entire 12 years of schooling while the higher level institutions crown it all.

Instead of taking personal responsibility and going straight into rehab, we advance straight onto the workforce as the hopeless validation addicts that we have grown into. This is when our real problems begin.

Our bosses look like, dress like, speak like, and act like anti-narcotics officers. Their job descriptions do not include “affirm your charges at every turn”. The truth is that they themselves are not affirm too frequently either. In the workforce, it is understood, that “high” you get comes to you at the end of every month.

It is expected that the monthly dose is more than adequate to keep you enthusiastically performing on a daily basis. Then the onset of withdrawal symptoms — what an adjustment this is.

No affirmation for arriving on time, completing our tasks, meeting deadlines, presenting ourselves professionally, surpassing our targets and raising the organisational performance bar? How does a validation addict work with such meanness?

With low validation levels in our veins, we begin to slack; time observance becomes nothing more than a clause in our contracts, our performance indicators remain a constant source of pain for us and our regard for our “very bad bosses” wanes.

How can they be so insensitive to expect us to do everything without constantly patting our backs? What negative environments they expect us to work in! We quit!

We simply do not show up on one fine morning after our salaries hit our accounts. When we feel a little professional, we email a resignation. At other times, even a text message will do.