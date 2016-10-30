Huawei boosts women’s group with Sh2.8m phones

Magazines

Chinese IT giant Huawei Technologies has donated 500 smartphones to help a rural-based women empowerment group digitise its table banking operations.

The mobile phones valued at Sh2.8 million were given to help Joyful Women Organisation (Joywo) field officers communicate, connect and share information.

Joywo is an organisation with a membership of 100,000 women that helps them access market for their produce, offer table banking services and promote activities that sustain members’ livelihood.

Joywo co-founder Rachel Ruto said the mobile phones would help boost communication in the organisation.

“Incorporating technology into our business enables us to connect easily and be more reachable to women from across the country.

“On behalf of all the Joywo members, we sincerely appreciate this gesture by Huawei,”she said.

The organisation has a presence in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Narok, Nandi, Embu, Bomet, Kajiado and Homa Bay counties.

Huawei CEO Dean Yu said the IT firm supports operations in various aspects of the society to boost business efficiency and enrich people’s lives in ways that create economic opportunities as well as bridge the digital divide.

“The Kenyan government has many projects related to ICT taking place...and to show our support...we are donating today to provide products and solutions to sustain the technology direction the country is going,” said Mr Dean.

A rise in Internet penetration has presented a window that financial institutions, technology companies and other institutions are leveraging on to boost business.