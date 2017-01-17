Huge debts define life of cancer patients, says study

Home

George Muiruri Kariuki at his Mtwapa home. He used to run a tour firm before his savings were channelled to cancer treatment. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

About eight in 10 cancer patients incur debt while seeking treatment, a new research says.

The socio-economic effect of cancer on patients’ livelihoods in Kenyan households shows that treatment is a financial burden that is pushing many into poverty.

The disease that is the third major killer among Kenyans—with about 70 deaths daily—has negatively impacted on poverty alleviation and sustainable development, the study shows.

Most families pay out-of-pocket for treatment; through income, savings and borrowing, while others sell assets.

For instance, a breast cancer patient might require more than Sh3 million for treating the disease, an amount that is beyond the reach of thousands of new patients diagnosed with the disease.

Further, the study on 245 patients seeking treatment in Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and the Aga Khan University Hospital, showed that low-income earners were less likely to seek treatment on time, some taking even two years after diagnosis due to financial constraints.

Some patients never seek treatment due to financial constraints.

“The few who are able to afford the treatment are often forced to a lifestyle change as the treatment and management of the disease eats into finances and investments,” the report reads.

The Muiruri family is among the thousands of Kenyan families staring at poverty after the disease depleted their family income.

After being diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, George Muiruri, (below) 68, depleted all his family savings and has no health insurance.

He also lost mobility of his legs and despite the huge cost of treatment the cancer has spread to his spine.

For the past three years, he spends about Sh180 daily on painkillers.

“And I still need more radiotherapy sessions and supposed to be checked on the back, but we do not have any money left. I am penniless and grounded,” he says.

But there are also the indirect costs, the study says, such as loss of productivity of both the patient and a close family member who has to take the role of the care giver.

Mr Muiruri owned a tour firm from which he comfortably fended for his five children and wife, but had to close shop because all the business money was channelled into the treatment kitty.