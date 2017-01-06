I spent Christmas in village after my wife and kids went to Dubai

Home

Nowadays, life in the village is not as painful as it was when I was growing up. We have running water and electricity and I never miss Premier League matches when I go home. I spent my holiday in the village without my family- something I have not done in the last five years.

To begin with, I was not sold in Shiro’s plans; she wanted us to travel to Dubai and, in my view, this was going to set us back financially. Shiro came back and responded that she had been using her funds to ensure that the family had a ‘world-class holiday.” What followed was an epic fight because I accused her of “going behind my back and not consulting me on critical issues.”

She did not take that lying down and said I like to procrastinate and take too long to make decisions. This annoyed me and I left for a drink only returning past midnight. In the morning, I hoped Shiro would have thawed and changed her position, but she had other plans.

“I want you to know that whether you like it or not, we are going to Dubai and there is nothing you can do about it,” she started.

Fate intervened in my favour in the shape of office work. I was required to deal with various statutory financial requirements for end of year.

Thus, I had to work all the way till December 23 yet Shiro had booked the family holiday from 19th to 27th. I tried to ask her how much she was spending on such a long holiday but she brushed it off saying,” it really is nothing.”

Somehow my explanation that I had to work was not as upsetting as I had thought it would. She said: “Oh well, if you must work there is nothing we can do. But we shall miss you as the kids miss out on their dad.”

This made me feel guilty, especially as I dropped them at the airport and Maingi asked me, “Daddy why can’t you come with us?”

I must say the run up to the 23rd did not feel anything like Christmas, I was putting in long hours and going through documents over and over again which was annoying.

So, I was relieved to drive to the village early on 24th morning because I wanted to avoid all the road drama that comes with holiday travel. My parents were pleased to see me though my mother was not happy about Shiro and the children not being present.

I told them that I had arranged travel for them abroad though the reality was different. Instead of impressing my mother, it seemed to annoy and irritate her. She went on an hour-long rant about how our generation is “wasteful about money, behaving as if money will never run out.”

She told me: “Why did you not give me the money to construct new sheds for my cows and chickens instead of blowing it on useless trips?” This rant was no surprise. My mother believes that holidays and good stuff are a waste of money that should be invested in things like land and cows.

Despite this initial mix-up, I enjoyed myself in the village. I would visit the local joint daily where I would get updates from the same local faces about the happenings since I have been gone; all for the price of buying them a few beers.

